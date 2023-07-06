LACONIA — Maureen A. Daw, 86, of Kinsman Drive, died July 4 at the Taylor Community.
She was born on June 1, 1937, in Nashua, the daughter of William and Mildred (Jean) Sullivan.
Maureen started her career at the old Sears on Main Street in Nashua. Upon marrying Harry, or "Buddy," the love of her life, she worked with him for several years at Daw Tire in Hudson. Maureen and Buddy developed several condominium projects and single-family homes in the Lakes Region and in Sarasota, Florida. Maureen was very involved in the design and construction of these projects. She was an avid golfer and boater, and loved to fly in Buddy’s Cessna. In her later years, no matter what life threw at her, she kept a smile on her face and never complained. The family would like to thank her caregivers Sherri, Stacey and Cookie for making her last years pleasant and comfortable.
She is survived by her three nephews, David Sullivan and his wife Elaine, Michael Sullivan and his wife Suzanne, and Tom Sullivan. Along with her parents she is predeceased by her husband, Harry A. “Buddy” Daw, and her brothers and sisters.
A calling hour will be held from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m., on Wednesday, July 12, at the Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home, 164 Pleasant St., using the Carriage House entrance.
A funeral service will follow the calling hour at 2:30 p.m. at the funeral home.
A family burial will be held at a later date at Bayside Cemetery.
For those who wish, memorial contributions may be made to the Disabled American Veterans, 3725 Alexandria Pike, Cold Spring, KY 41076.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services/603Cremations.com is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, visit wilkinsonbeane.com.
