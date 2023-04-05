Matthew W. Kelley, 47

CONCORD — Matthew Willis Kelley, 47, of East Side Drive, passed away unexpectedly due to a construction accident on Monday, April 3.
Matthew was born July 31, 1975, in Nashua, the son of Richard and Carole Kelley. He was raised in Gilmanton and attended Gilmanton and Gilford High School.
Matthew was a loving son, brother, nephew, uncle, partner, and father to four amazing children. Matthew loved to spend time with all the people he loved. His personality was known to light up a room. He will always be remembered for his warmth, his ability to make friends wherever he went, and his smile and laugh.
Matthew is survived by his fiancé and partner of seven years, Heather Rowe; his four cherished children, two daughters, Madeline and McKenzie Kelley and two sons, Benjamin and Keegan Kelley; his parents, Richard and Carole Kelley of Gilmanton; his sister, Heather Kelley and her daughter Chloe of Concord; his aunts, Kathleen Kelley and her two daughters, Lily and Annie of Lowell, Massachusetts; Barbara Bell and her husband Mark, and their son Jonathan of Westford, Massachusetts; Heidi Rogers and her two sons, Scott and Travis of Nashua; and his uncle James Rogers, and his daughter Jamie, of Weare. Matthew is predeceased by his paternal grandparents, Richard J. and Alice Kelley; and his maternal grandparents, Willis and Margarete Rogers.
There will be no calling hours.
All friends and family are invited to a Memorial Service, on Saturday, April 22, at 1 p.m., in the Carriage House at Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, NH 03246.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, Laconia, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, visit wilkinsonbeane.com.
