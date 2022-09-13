Mary Wason

MEREDITH — On September 11, 2022, Mary (Robinson) Wason, 75, of Golden View Health Care Center and formerly of Freedom, passed away peacefully after battling dementia and heart disease.

Mary was born on February 28, 1947, in Antigonish, Nova Scotia. Mary spent most of her youth in Tilton, and graduated from Tilton-Northfield High School. She then continued her education at the University of New Hampshire, earning a Bachelor of Science degree in 1969.

