BRISTOL — Mary Randall Vaiden graduated from this life unexpectedly after the most perfect, special days spent with her family.
Mary was born to Stephen and Dorothy Randall and raised in Massachusetts as a prep school faculty child with her younger sisters, Jody and Lib Randall. She spent every summer of her life in her favorite place watching sunsets from the porch of her family’s home on Welch Island, Lake Winnipesaukee, surrounded by her loved ones.
A lifelong Quaker, pacifist, and activist, Mary graduated from George School in 1970, attended the Stella Adler academy of acting in New York City, and pursued a life filled with theatre and the arts.
In 1976 she married the boy from two houses down on Welch Island, Russ Vaiden. They settled in Bristol and spent their marriage motorcycle camping, performing in and helping produce community theatre, and indulging their shared passion for scaring local children on Halloween. Mary’s biggest joy in life came in the form of her daughter, Hannah. They shared a beautiful bond and spoke multiple times a day, sharing with one another all the big and little events in life. In her final years her joy grew deeper as she forged a special relationship with her son-in-law, Mitchell Quintanilla and gradually allowed him to care for her like the Texas Gentleman he is. Mitchell and Hannah are blessed with two little boys, Elliott (3) and Arlo (10 months) who were absolutely the light of Mary’s life. They were all fortunate enough to spend two summers together at the lake, where she reveled in being the best Gran anyone could have. She taught us all patience, kindness, generosity of spirit, gentle wisdom, and the thrill of caustic wit and dry humor. She was a fabulous cook, costume designer, and singer, and an avid crossword puzzle enthusiast. Many will remember her as a generous community member, a creative and empathetic educator, a beautiful voice in the choir or an Aunt to share an eye roll with. Each of her many roles in life made the world a warmer and more colorful place.
So please join us in celebrating her life well lived Wednesday, June 9th, at 10:30 a.m. at the Eagle’s Perch Pavilion at Wellington State Park. Please bring a camp chair if you are able, there will be limited seating available. We welcome your presence, your memories, and prayers for those who loved her so.
In lieu of flowers, please consider supporting one of Mary’s passions, local youth performing arts, with a donation to Newfound Regional High School (“theater” in memo line).
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.