BELMONT — Mary R. Durocher, 88, passed away at Wolfeboro Bay Center on Thursday, November 17, 2022.
Mary was born on August 1, 1934, in Laconia, to the late Alphonse and Helen (Stinson) Beaule. Mary was a longtime resident of Belmont.
Mary worked many years at the Laconia Needle shop until they closed down. She also worked at Summit Resort running the housekeeping department. Her last job was working for Shaker Regional School District as a food service worker. She loved seeing and interacting with the children every day.
Mary loved the outdoors. She enjoyed gardening or just catching the rays and watching all the different birds that would land around her house. She enjoyed doing word searches, playing cards and watching Wheel of Fortune.
Mary is survived by her daughters, Marianne Durocher of Belmont, and Mary Jenot of Gilmanton; her grandchildren, Stephen Goupil, Douglas Jenot, Sherry Agengo, and Charles Jenot; great-granddaughter, Miranda Washburn; and many nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her parents, Alphonse and Helen (Stinson) Beaule; her two brothers, Alphonse Jr., and Francis "Wink," and her sister, Theresa Thompson.
Calling Hours will be held on Monday, November 28, 2022, at 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., with the Service being held at 7:00 p.m., at Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home, 164 Pleasant Street, Laconia, NH 03246.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, Laconia, NH is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
Come to Me
God saw you getting tired
And a cure was not to be.
So He put His arms around you
And whispered “Come to Me.”
With tearful eyes we
watched you,
And saw you pass away.
Although we loved you dearly,
We could not make you stay.
A golden heart stopped beating,
Hard working hands at rest.
God broke our hearts to
prove to us,
He only takes the best.
