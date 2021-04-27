LACONIA — Mary M. Chouinard, 81, died peacefully on Friday, April 3, 2021, at the Laconia Rehabilitation Center, with her son and daughter at her bedside.
Mary was born May 6, 1939, in Saltville, VA, to Alexander G. and Ocie (Hogston) Surber.
Mary was employed by the Teradyne Corp. for many years as an inspector, and was an impeccable house keeper. She loved gospel music and gospel singing. She was a country girl that enjoyed shopping, eating out at restaurants, and road trips, but loved family time, especially with her grandsons.
Mary is survived by her son, David Chouinard of Milford; and her daughter, Tina Chouinard of Gilford; three grandchildren, Austin, Alex, and Andre. She was predeceased by her husband, Paul R. Chouinard; her parents; her brother, Marvin Surber; and her sister, Velda Boone.
Adhering to the guidelines of the State of New Hampshire and the CDC, social distancing is strongly encouraged and face coverings will be required.
Services will be held at St. Joseph The Worker Catholic Church, 777 W. Hollis Street, Nashua, NH, 03062, on Friday, April 30, 2021, at 10:00 a.m.
Burial will follow at the Woodlawn Cemetery, 101 Kinsley Street in Nashua, NH.
For those who wish, the family suggests that memorial donations in Mary's name be made to the Parkinson's Disease Foundation, 1359 Broadway, Ste, 1509, New York, NY, 10018.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, NH, 03246, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
