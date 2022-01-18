GILFORD — Mary E. Murphy, 89, of Woodland Avenue, passed away on Monday, January 17, 2022 at the Derry Center for Rehabilitation and Healthcare.
Mary was born on January 28, 1932 in Boston, MA, the daughter of Ora and Elizabeth (Queenan) Baxter.
She worked as a control inspector for Omi-Macon in Waltham, MA for many years. She enjoyed painting, and camping with friends and family.
Mary is survived by her sons, Robert P. Murphy of Belmont, and James W. Murphy of Fitchburg, MA; her daughters, Donna M. Santonastaso of Fitchburg, MA, Judith A. Beal of Fitchburg, MA, Carolyn L. Penzone of Vero Beach, FL, and Diane Murphy of Gilford; her eight grandchildren; her seven great-grandchildren; her two great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Mary is predeceased by her loving husband of 57 years, Robert Murphy; and her brother, Frederick Baxter.
The family asks that masks be mandatory for all attendees.
Calling hours will be held on Monday, January 24, 2022, from 2:00 p.m.-4:00 p.m., with a Service at 3:30 p.m. in the Carriage House at Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home, 164 Pleasant Street, Laconia, NH, 03246.
Burial will take place on Tuesday, January 25, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at the New Hampshire State Veteran's Cemetery, 110 Daniel Webster Highway, Boscawen, NH, 03303.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, Laconia, NH, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
