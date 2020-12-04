LACONIA — Mary Elizabeth Tuite Kuss’ life was a tour de force. She lived life to the fullest for 91 years. On December 3, 2020, she passed away peacefully, surrounded by the strength and grace of her daughter, Johanna, and the deep and abiding love of all family.
Together, Mary and her husband, Dr. Frederick Richard Kuss, pursued a life of the mind in academia, raising their family in university communities in New York, Pennsylvania and Maryland and spending summers in their treasured New Hampshire. Lake Winnipesaukee was their sanctuary. They were married for 50 extraordinary years until his passing in the year 1999.
Mary was born during the depression on September 14, 1929, in New York City. She spent her formative years in Hartford, CT, surrounded by a large matriarchal and extended family. A voracious reader and lover of words until her final days, Mary spent hours in the New York City, Hartford, CT and Laconia, NH public libraries as a child and young adult exploring the world through literature, newspapers, maps, and periodicals. When she could no longer see, her daughters and grandchildren would call out the clues to crossword puzzles and Mary would display her incisive grasp of language and rapidly complete the prompts by calling out the answers.
After graduating from Laconia High School in 1947, during which time she played field hockey, was a member of the drama club, and the yearbook staff, Mary pursued summer stock theater in Virginia. She loved to sing and dance and had a penchant for jazz and the music of her era from Benny Goodman, Frank Sinatra, Duke Ellington to Ella Fitzgerald and Glen Miller. She loved the Beatles’ Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely-Hearts Club Band portfolio of music and would dance around the room to “When I’m 64.” When she reached the young age of 64, she was still dancing and danced in her heart and the hearts of family and friends until she left this earth.
Although her many accomplishments and activities were diverse, her greatest pride and joy was her family. We carry in our hearts the memory of her sparkling lavender blue eyes, her full and rich laugh, her spirit and energy, and her generosity and enduring love.
Anyone who had the pleasure of spending time with Mary, experienced her intellectual curiosity, her interest in politics and world events, and her deep love of a thought-provoking debate. Her love of politics taught her family the importance of being aware, to question the status quo, and to see connections and trends in world events and history. She devoured the news from national to state and regional communications.
Her humor was infectious, and her wit delivered with comedic timing. She could make inhospitable and difficult situations glow with her positive outlook, ridiculous situations ever more absurd with her tongue-in-cheek assessments and transform tears into fits of laughter. Yet, she never judged or was boastful, instead modest and unassuming. Despite her outgoing and convivial nature, Mary was also an intensely private person who bore hardship and disappointment with grace.
Her greatest life’s gift — and the legacy which she quietly passed along to her family — was to see each of her children as unique individuals. Mary’s creativity was shared with each of them and lives on in their ability to bring beauty to this world through their individual interests and pursuits. Her grandchildren carry on her legacy of tackling the world with zest and an unwavering commitment to authenticity by knowing who they are as individuals and through their own unique qualities.
Mary is survived by her son, John T. Kuss and his wife, Helen and grandson Colter; daughter, Susan K. Salton and her husband, Peter and grandson, Alex; son, Kurt F. Kuss and his wife, Maria; son, Mark R. Kuss and Irene Senedak; and daughter, Johanna K. Sheffler and her husband, Todd and granddaughters, Hannah and Audra.
The family would like to thank the supportive staff at St. Francis Rehabilitation and Nursing Center (Bishop Bradley Senior Living Community) for their kind and attentive care for Mary in the years she lived in the community. We will always be grateful for their care and compassion towards her.
Mary touched the lives of so many and will forever be a gift to the world.
A celebration of Mary’s life will be held in the spring when the lilacs and lilies of the valley bloom and will be announced at a later date.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, NH, 03246, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.