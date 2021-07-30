MEREDITH — Martha Ann (Bosler) Federspiel, 94, of Pitchwood Island, died on Wednesday, July 28, 2021, surrounded by her loving children.
Martha was born into a devoutly Catholic family in Indianapolis, IN, on July 11, 1927, the sixth child of seven. The daughter of a dentist, she grew up during the Great Depression and WWII, no doubt shaping her practical nature combined with a kind and generous spirit.
Martha was proud of her family, and with good reason, the stats are impressive! She gave birth to nine; one child died at 6 months, but the other 8 would give her 17 grandchildren, and soon, 17 great-grandchildren with certainly more to come.
Her partner through life was Ralph W. Federspiel. They had a loving marriage for 60 years, until his death in 2008. They moved a lot because of his job, taking the growing family from Indiana to Michigan, Iowa, Kansas, Connecticut, and Massachusetts. Ralph then left his job with Royal Typewriters and the couple moved to one final state, New Hampshire, where they bought a hardware store in Pittsfield and settled into the Lakes Region.
Besides taking care of her brood of eight, Martha was a champion volunteer woman giving her time to St. Vincent De Paul Society, Hospice Care, Friends of the Library (in Gilford and then Meredith), Catholic Relief Services, lay ministry at MBCC, and many spaghetti suppers and other church events.
Martha also had many interests and hobbies over the years. The most enduring was bridge. She played regularly for over 60 years and sang in church choirs for about as long. She enjoyed hiking, sailing with Ralph, and cross-country skiing as well. She was even in a bowling league in her younger days.
Martha was also a student of history and politics. She went to Marian College in Indiana to study history before marriage and family changed her pursuits. But she has always followed history-in-the-making by keeping up with current events through nightly news programs, weekly news magazines, and newspapers. She was proud to be a lifelong liberal Democrat.
Martha is survived by her children and their spouses: Suzanne Federspiel and her husband, Clint Richmond of Brookline, MA; Louise Harris and her husband, Dr. Peter Harris of Derby Line, VT; Jerry Federspiel and his wife, Marcia of Richmond, VA; Marian Federspiel and her husband, Atty. Marshall Hickok of Meredith, NH; Ralph Federspiel and his wife, Doris of Gilford, NH; Greg Federspiel and his wife, Susan of Gloucester, MA; Clare Hounsell and her husband, Jack of Naperville, IL; and Nancy Federspiel and her husband Sam Peirce of Bolton, MA; 17 grandchildren; 17 great grandchildren; her brother, Paul Bosler of Indianapolis; and numerous nieces and nephews. She also leaves behind her many friends at Meredith Bay Colony Club.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, August 6, 2021 at 10:00 a.m., at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, 300 NH Route 25, Meredith, NH 03253.
A coffee hour will follow the Mass also at the church. All are welcome to join to Celebrate Martha’s life.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Martha’s name can be made to Lakes Region Visiting Nurse Association, 186 Waukewan Street, Meredith, NH 03253 or St. Vincent De Paul Society, 1269 Union Ave, Laconia, NH 03246.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, NH, 03246, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
