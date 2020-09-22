MEREDITH — Marshall Julius “Jack” Armstrong Jr, 85, passed away peacefully with his family by his side on September 16, 2020, at his home in Meredith, NH. Jack touched so many lives and will be sadly missed as a loving father, husband, friend, mentor, and teacher. Jack is survived by his loving wife Patricia (Ellis); his daughter, Susan Mueller and her husband Peter of Philadelphia; his sons, David Armstrong and his wife Elise of Goffstown, NH, and Steven Armstrong and his wife Rose-Lynn of Windham, NH; his grandchildren, Tyler Mueller, Nathan Mueller, Philip Armstrong, Andrew Armstrong, Jack Armstrong, and Annika Armstrong; and his sister, Phyllis Loisel Armstrong of Middlebury, VT.
Jack was born April 24, 1935, in Middlebury, VT, the son of the late Marshall J. Armstrong Sr and Julia Christabel (Wisell) Armstrong. He grew up in Middlebury, VT, where he met his wife of 63 years, Patricia, at Middlebury High School. He played football in high school and at Middlebury College. He earned an undergraduate degree in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Vermont and a master’s degree in Engineering Management from George Washington University.
After college Jack worked as an engineer for ERDL at Fort Belvoir in Virginia. He served two active duty terms in the Army and was a Company Commander at Fort Bragg. In 1968, Jack began a 30+ year career with Thermo Electron in Waltham, MA, as an engineer and an executive. Part of his career included a relocation of his family to Peterborough, England, to work with Peter Brotherhood, Ltd. He formed many special relationships over these years; he was respected by all.
Jack always loved antique cars and the many friends he and Pat met on car tours. He maintained involvement in local and national clubs and served on the board and as a judge for the Antique Automobile Club of America (AACA) for nine years. Jack and Pat spent family summers in Meredith on Lake Winnipesaukee where they eventually built a beautiful home and antique car barn — a place he loved and shared with many. Jack never turned down a request for a tour and was known to welcome friends and passers-by alike. In retirement, they split their time between New Hampshire and Florida developing many dear friendships in both locations.
A special note of appreciation to Elaine Cartier, RN, and the staff of Lakes Region VNA and Hospice for their compassionate care and support.
A celebration of Jack’s life will be held at a later date so that all who loved him can gather at The Barn among his beautiful cars and share memories of a life well-lived.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a donation in memory of Marshall J. Armstrong to the Lakes Region VNA and Hospice, 186 Waukewan St, Meredith NH 03253, or another charity of your choice.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, NH, 03246, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
