LACONIA — Marla Rae (Dalley) Stringfellow of Laconia, New Hampshire died at the age of 48, peacefully in her own home with her husband, William, by her side.
Marla was born in Plymouth, New Hampshire on April 9,1973. She was a graduate of Holderness School, Holderness, New Hampshire, Class of 1992. She excelled as a four-sport athlete: field hockey, lacrosse, ice hockey, and basketball. She also served as an elected student government school leader and attended Dean College in Franklin, Massachusetts.
Marla spent many years working in the hospitality, property management, and agricultural fields.
Marla was an avid sports fan. She followed the Boston Celtics and the New England Patriots out of family loyalty. Her actual devotion was attached to Tim Duncan of the San Antonio Spurs and Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs. Marla was creative and passionate about preparing and serving astounding meals. In particular, she was known for being a talented and magnanimous baker of feel-good delights for everyone who knew her.
Marla is survived by her four children, Calime Littlefield of North Reading, Massachusetts, Abraham Littlefield, Olivia Littlefield, Madelyne Littlefield, and their father, Shay Littlefield, all of Plymouth, New Hampshire; her parents, James (Bud) and Nancy Dalley of Ashland, New Hampshire; her brother, Monty Dalley and his wife Jodi Reynolds Dalley; her three nephews, Mason Dalley, Jonathon Dalley, and Cameron Dalley all of Georgetown, Massachusetts and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
Private services will be held at the Trinity Churchyard Cemetery in Holderness, New Hampshire.
In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to the Granite VNA Hospice Care, 30 Pillsbury St., Concord, NH. 03301 or www.granitevna.org/donate
The Mayhew Funeral Homes and Crematorium, in Plymouth and Meredith, are assisting the family.
