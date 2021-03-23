FRANKLIN — Marla Diane (McPherson) Reep, 77, of Franklin, passed away suddenly at home on March 11. She was born July 26, 1943 in Fostoria, Ohio to Charles "Chick" Ross and Aileen Yvonne (Hoffman) McPherson. She grew up happily in Fostoria and graduated from Fostoria High School, class of 1961. She attended Bliss College in Columbus, Ohio. There she met her future husband, Robert “Bob” Reep. They were married on April 1, 1963 in Cheverly, Md.
Marla and Bob raised their family near Syracuse, in Clay, N.Y., where they resided for more than 30 years. They moved to Franklin in 2013 so that they could share life with their greatest joy, granddaughter Kathryn.
Marla was devoted to her work as a nursery school teachers’ aide at Northminster Presbyterian Church in North Syracuse, N.Y. Her grandsons were delighted when she later worked part time at Dunkin’ Donuts. Marla and Bob together dedicated thousands of hours over many years as volunteers at the Historic Landmark Theatre in Syracuse, N.Y., Beaver Lake Nature Center in Brewerton, N.Y., cub scouting, and recently at the local food pantry. Her most precious “job” was as wife, mother and grandmother. She wishes to be remembered as someone who “loved her family above all else.”
She was predeceased by her parents and brother Gary Charles McPherson.
Marla is survived by her husband of 57 years Robert Eugene Reep of Franklin; her son Dr. Michael S. Reep and his wife, Janine M. Mergler, of Manassas, Va.; her daughter Diane M. (Reep) De Leon and her husband, Jose R. De Leon, of Belmont; and grandchildren Paul J. Bellitto and his wife Lauren Glaser, Daniel T. Reep and Kathryn A. De Leon.
She will be buried with her parents in Fountain Cemetery, Fostoria, Ohio at a later date and a brief service will be held at that time.
Memorial donations can be made in her memory to the Gilmanton Community Church, P.O. Box 16, Gilmanton, NH 03237-0016.
The William F. Smart Sr. Memorial Home of Tilton is assisting the Reep family with arrangements. For more information, visit smartfuneralhome.com.
