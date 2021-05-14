GILFORD — Mark Thomas Robinson, 70, passed away at the Concord Regional VNA Hospice House, on Thursday, April 22, 2021.
Mark was born December 9, 1950 to John Bowers Robinson and Lee (Osborn) Robinson of Huntington, New York.
He attended schools in Huntington and attended Fairfield University, CT. Mark worked at Seton Hall in NJ before moving to the family summer home in Gilford. He was honored to be a 4th generation descendant of Judge William Callaghan Robinson, who purchased the land for Whippoorwill in 1891. He enjoyed his stewardship of his family property, his own home, as well as his aging aunts’ and uncles’ homes on Cotton Hill. He lived the majority of his adult life enjoying the beauty and challenges of nature during all the glorious New England seasons.
Mark was a carpenter by trade working for several contractors as well as for himself. He joined the Boulia-Gorrell Lumber Company team for several years sharing his knowledge of the industry and always engaging in conversation. Mark also worked for Curt’s Caterers for many years, giving him the social interaction he so enjoyed with everyone he met.
Mark was always willing to help out a friend or stranger to the best of his ability never expecting anything in return. He enjoyed tilling gardens for his older lady friends in exchange for a pie. Mark and Betsy hosted family and friend gatherings during their 42 years on Cotton Hill. Volleyball BBQs, Moonlit Toboggan and Cross Country Ski adventures, Jeep Adventures on the Carriage Paths, Dump Truck Hay Rides, Mardi Gras in NH, and Halloween Masquerades always on October 31, were the activities enjoyed by all ages.
He is survived by his companion, Betsy Simon; brother, John Robinson and wife Ann; sisters, Karen Corboy, Kathleen Vail and husband Bill, Joan Robinson and her partner Patricia; and his brother-in-law, George Baer. Mark always enjoyed spending time with his 20 nieces, nephews and many great-nieces and great-nephews.
Over the years of summer vacations spent at the family home and other occasions, he had always been referred to as the FUN uncle. He is predeceased by both parents; his sister, Ann Baer; and brother, Mathew Robinson.
A Celebration of Life will be held at the Gilford Community Church, 19 Potter Hill Road, Gilford, NH, 03249, on Thursday, September 9, 2021.
For those who wish, the family suggests that memorial donations be made in Mark's name to the Granite State VNA/Hospice, 240 Pleasant Street, Concord, NH, 03301, or the Laconia Humane Society, PO Box 572, Laconia, NH, 03247.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, NH, 03246, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.