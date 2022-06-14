Mark S. Carlson, 60

NEW HAMPTON — Mark Steven Carlson, 60, of 794 Coolidge Woods Road, New Hampton, died on June 12, 2022 at Concord Hospital-Laconia.
Born in Concord, on October 18, 1961, Mark was the son of Harold G. and Ethel May (Matthews) Carlson of New Hampton. Mark was a life-long resident of New Hampton, and graduated from New Hampton School and Plymouth State College.
He worked at various positions in Bristol, Nashua, Belmont and Franklin until his health prevented him from working.
Some of Mark’s passions were hunting, fishing, and he was very talented in woodworking making furniture; and mostly his love of nature and he recently planted nasturtiums for his Mom.
Mark was predeceased by his father, Harold; and brothers, Eric and John. Mark is survived by his loving mother, Ethel May; his uncle, John Matthews (Donna) of Hebron; a niece, Elizabeth Carlson of Dover; and many cousins.
On Friday, June 17, 2022 there will be a private committal service for family at 10:00 a.m. at the New Hampton Cemetery. A Celebration of Life service will be at 11:00 a.m. at the New Hampton Community Church with the Rev. Scott Mitchell officiating. Refreshments will follow in the church Gathering Room.
Arrangements under the direction of Mayhew Funeral Homes of Meredith and Plymouth.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.