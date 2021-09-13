BELMONT — It is with much sadness in our hearts, we announce the death of our son, brother, and friend Mark Laramie who passed away on Monday, September 6, 2021 at Concord Hospital-Franklin.
Mark was born on December 25, 1966, the son of Armand and Jeannette (Guay) Laramie. He was the most precious gift that Christmas Day.
Mark grew up in Laconia and graduated from Laconia High School, class of 1985. He worked at AAVID Thermalloy for 33 years where he made many friends. Mark was a hard worker, a trait instilled in him by his Dad.
Mark enjoyed Sunday Patriot games with his sister Kelly, and Eric. He also loved a good cribbage game with Eric. Mark’s favorite times were spent at cookouts and camping trips with the much loved “Stockbridge Clan,” who often called him “Teddy Bear.” Mark was a talented BBQ cook. There wasn’t anything he couldn’t make on a smoker.
Mark is survived by his mother, best friend, and caregiver, Jeannette Van Hagen; his sister, Kelly Laramie and her partner, Eric Saunders; as well as many aunts, uncles, and cousins. Mark was predeceased by his father, Armand “Pappy” Laramie; his step-father, Philip Van Hagen; and his grandparents, Armand and Phylis Laramie and Louis and Eva Guay.
The family would like to acknowledge Mark's lifelong friend, Steve Parent, thank Zack and Jillian for being such special friends, and also Joyce, from AAVID, for her kindness.
Mark was handed many health issues and faced them bravely. Unfortunately, it all became too much and God called him home. Our lives will never be the same.
A Graveside Service will be held on Saturday, September 18, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. at Sacred Heart Cemetery, Garfield Street, Laconia, NH. Family and friends are welcome to attend.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, NH, 03246, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
