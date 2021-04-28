CLAREMONT — Mark Anthony Bixby, 49, passed away peacefully with his family by his side, April 17, 2021.
He was born in Laconia, New Hampshire, on December 10, 1971. He married his wife, Laurie, on June 30, 2001. Mark worked in lumber mills most of his life. His last job was at PBS as maintenance worker until he went out on disability.
Most of all, Mark loved his family and was an avid outdoorsman. He loved hunting, fishing, hiking and especially, camping with his family. He loved motorcycles and the bike rallies.
He was predeceased by his mother, Alberta, on March 11, 2017.
Mark is survived by his father, Richard Bixby; his wife of 20 years, Laurie; his brother, Richard; sister, Theresa; four children, Crystal, Heather, Angelena and Timothy; also, 13 grandchildren, Cody, Tyler, Solomon, Philip, Moses, Hunter, Angel, Jordyn, Alycia, Izzy, Jarod, Cory Jr. and Anna; nieces Chelsie and Crystal; nephews Bryan, Ricky and Jeremy.
Services will be held Saturday, May 1, at the Meredith Center Free Will Baptist Church, 22 Meredith Center Road, Meredith, New Hampshire, at 11 a.m.
