Marjorie L. Walters, 95

NEWBURYPORT, Mass. — Marjorie L. (Stanwood) Walters, age 95, longtime resident of Newburyport, MA, died March 5, 2022, at Portsmouth Regional Hospital. She was the beloved wife of 59 years of Robert S. Walters, who passed away on January 29, 2007.
Born in Gloucester, MA, on October 6, 1926, she was the daughter of the late Sidney C. Standwood and the late Anna (Anderson) Stanwood. Growing up in Annisquam, MA, she enjoyed life spent on or near the water. She played softball and was always proud of those days. After graduating from Gloucester High School in 1944, she attended Forsyth School of Dentistry (Forsyth Institute), graduating as a certified dental assistant and later working in a large Cambridge dental practice.
Marge married Bob in 1947, after first meeting him at a dance in Newbury, MA. They began their life together in Newburyport making many friends and memories over the decades. She loved the beach, walking, boating on the “Boma Roma,” traveling and skiing. All these activities were best when done with Bob and friends.
A firm believer in giving back, Marge volunteered her time in scouting, St. Paul’s Church and numerous other community efforts including the Wheelwright House, Anna Jaques Hospital and the MSCPA Thrift Shop formerly located on State Street.
She is survived by her son, Robert S. Walters II and wife Michelle of Swanzey, NH; a daughter, Marcia W. Ross and husband “Rusty” of Gilford, NH; nine grandchildren, Sarah E. Lydick (Gary) and Rebecca C. Bedard (Josh) of Gilford, NH, Kimberly A. Poirier (Gary) of Gorham, NH, Keith C. Ross of Key West, FL, Robert S. Walters III (Simone Peet) of Greenfield, MA, Zachary S. Walters (Allison Morin) of Goshen, MA, Abraham S. Walters (Kristina) of Bellingham, MA, Nicole B. Tommila (Chris) Fitzwilliam, NH, and Kristen L. Steitz (Matt) of Peterborough, NH; 16 great-grandchildren; along with several generations of nieces and nephews, extended family and dear friends.
She was predeceased by her infant daughter, Louise; two brothers, William Stanwood and John Stanwood; and two sisters, Bernice Stanwood Holmes and Helen Stanwood.
Her family will always be grateful for her wonderful neighbors and friends, the St. Paul’s Church community, and her “family” at Avita of Newburyport.
Services will be held on Thursday, March 17, 2022, at 11:30 a.m. at the Elliott, Woodworth & Rogers Family Funeral Home, 35 Green Street, Newburyport, MA. The family will have a private period of visitation. A private burial will be held at Union Cemetery, Amesbury, MA, at a later date.
Donations in her name may be made to St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 166 High Street, Newburyport, MA 01950 or to the Anna Jaques Hospital Aid Association.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.