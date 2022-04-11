Marjorie J. Mainer

Our beloved Mother, Marjorie Mainer, passed away March 30, 2022.
She left behind her husband of 70 years, Robert Mainer; her daughters, Laura Mainer Rice and Sarah Mainer Linane; sons-in-law, Randy Rice and Al Linane; her grandchildren, Rob Rice and partner Amanda White, Megan Rice, Zachary Linane, Tanner Linane; great-grandchildren, Emilee White and Logan Rice.
Marjorie loved her family first and foremost. She was eager to hear about everyone’s goings on and was always there for each of us. She had a great sense of humor and it was easy to catch a twinkle in her eye when she had an idea or was up to something. If you were her friend she held you close to her heart and treated you like family.
Marjorie spent most of her life in Wayland, MA, and Moultonborough, NH. She cherished summers spent on Lake Winnipesaukee. When here in New Hampshire she loved to work in the yard to beautify and attract birds. Of course these projects were worked on before or after her “soaps” as she was a lifetime follower! In addition, Marge loved to play Bingo, poke around in thrift shops and yard sales and rarely passed by an antique shop without stopping by.
Mom will be greatly missed. For those of you close to her listen for a songbird, the chatter of a chipmunk or the soft step of a deer to know that she is close by.
A graveside service for immediate family was held on Monday, April 4, 2022 in Wayland, MA
