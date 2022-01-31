Marie S. Buehl, 101

LACONIA — Marie Sophie Buehl, 101, of Court Street, died on Thursday, January 13, 2022 at St. Francis Nursing Home, Laconia.
Marie was born December 26, 1920 in Pasadena, MD to the late John and Goldie (Nusbaum) Engler.
Marie was a member of the Lakes Region Vineyard Church and often enjoyed volunteering at the Senior Center in Laconia.
Marie leaves behind her son, Glenn Buehl, and his wife Suzanne, of Laconia; and two grandchildren, Rachel Boisvert and Matthew Buehl. In addition to her parents, Marie was predeceased by her husband, Lawrence Otto Buehl; and her brother-in-law, Charles Buehl.
A Graveside Service was held at Moreland Memorial Park, Baltimore, MD.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, Laconia, NH, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
