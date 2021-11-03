Marian J. Sabellam 98, passed away on Saturday, October 23, 2021 in the loving arms of her family while living in Allegro Adult Living Residence in Boynton Beach Florida for the past seven years. She was much loved by Residents and Staff.
Born March 21, 1923 in New York City to her parents, Maria Felicia Pomera and Nunzio D’Amato. She was raised with four siblings in Brooklyn as well. In 1941 Marian was married to Leonard till he passed in 2009 at their home in Sterling Village, Boynton Beach since 1996.
Marian is survived by her three children, Arlene Olesen of Palm Beach Gardens, Fl, James and his wife Lorrie of Northport, NY and Marilyn married to Bob Ambrose of Meredith, NH.
Marian had great affection for her eight adult grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren who all loved and adored her. Having raised her family in Roslyn Heights, New York, Marian, and Leonard had seasonal residence in Meredith, New Hampshire since 1974 and enjoyed family visits in their home built on Lake Waukewan.
A graveside service will be held in the Meredith Village Cemetery, Saturday, November 6th, at 11 a.m. The Rev. Christopher Drew will officiate.
The Mayhew Funeral Home and Crematorium, in Meredith and Plymouth, are assisting the family. www.mayhewfuneralhomes.com
