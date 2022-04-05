Maria Castro, 54

MOULTONBOROUGH — Maria (Picone) Castro, 54, of Moultonborough, and formerly of Lawrence, MA, left this life peacefully on January 30, 2022 at Speare Memorial Hospital in Plymouth.
Maria was born in Lawrence, MA on May 28, 1967 to Peter and Nancy (Charest) Picone and was raised in Methuen, MA.
She was previously employed by Polartec in the Color Dye Lab and Hewlett Packard as a Teleconference Coordinator.
She met the love of her life, Nelson, whom she had been married to for 20 years and raised three children. They later in life moved to Moultonborough, and became very close with her Uncle Reverend Ed and Aunt Bev Charest of Moultonborough.
Maria enjoyed crafting, cooking, motorcycle rides and had an avid love for all animals. She adored and loved her family and will always be remembered as “Ma,” “Meema” and “Maria.”
Maria is survived by her husband, Nelson Castro; children, Roxanna Minahan and partner Troy Lombardi of Haverhill, MA, Troy Minahan and his wife Gloria of Raymond, and Kendra Minahan of Moultonborough. She will also be missed by her six grandsons, Tyler, T.J, Mason, Ryder, Ollie and Jaizaya; siblings, Michelle Rademacher and husband Karl of Methuen, MA, Pam Picone of North Andover, MA, Gina Fernandez of Methuen, MA, Peter Picone and wife Lisa of Lancaster; as well as several nieces, nephews; and friends, Kim Hebert and Laura Vanderveer.
A celebration of life will be private.
Memorial contributions may be made to your local Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA).
