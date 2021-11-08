Margaret R. Avery 

Margaret Ruth Avery passed away November 2, 2021 at Golden View Nursing Home in Meredith, NH.
Margaret was born November 20, 1924 in the Cooksville part of Plymouth and spent her life on Beech Hill Road, living on “The Farm” with her parents Arthur P. Avery and S. Margaret Avery, her sister Alice Avery and brother the late Arthur E. Avery.
Margaret graduated from Plymouth High School in 1942 and worked on her father’s dairy farm and milk route before working at the Pemigewasset National Bank for many years until her retirement.
Margaret was a member of the Plymouth Congregational Church and was the great-great-great-great-granddaughter of that church’s first minister, Reverend Nathan Ward.
Margaret enjoyed travel and went on birding trips with her sister Alice and nephew Andrew Greenwood throughout the United States, and a highlight trip was her visit to Jerusalem in 1997 with Alice and her church group, during which she rode a camel.
Margaret had a sharp mind for figures and volunteered her time and skill to organizations, acting as treasurer.
Margaret leaves her sister Alice Avery; nephew, Andrew Greenwood (son of her deceased sister Mary Avery Greenwood); great-nieces Lorie and Julie Greenwood; great-nephew Kyle Greenwood (son of Ronald (deceased) and Eileen Greenwood); and nephew Scott Gray; along with many friends.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, November 12th, at Riverside Cemetery in Plymouth.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to New Hampshire Audubon, 84 Silk Farm Road, Concord, NH. 03301 or https://www.nhaudubon.org/donate
The Mayhew Funeral Homes and Crematorium, in Plymouth and Meredith, are assisting the family. www.mayhewfuneralhomes.comn
