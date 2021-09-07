Margaret L. Moulton, 79

MEREDITH — Margaret Linda Moulton “Peggy,” 79, of Meredith, New Hampshire passed away on Monday, August 16, 2021 while residing at Golden View Health Care Center after a period of declining health.
Margaret was born in Danbury, Connecticut on June 24, 1942, daughter of Earl Van Wie Miller and Edith Estelle (Fowler) Miller. She was one of four children and graduated from Bethel High School in 1960. She worked several years at American National Can in Danbury, Connecticut before marrying Phillip Witter. Margaret and Phillip adopted their two children, David Phillip and Julie Lynn, before moving to Tampa, Florida in 1974. Margaret pursued her license in cosmetology while in Florida and continued in that field for many years after relocating to Ashland, New Hampshire. Being with and talking to people was something she loved and hairdressing was a perfect fit for her outgoing personality. She owned and operated “LA Styles” for many years before moving to Chelmsford, Massachusetts with her beloved second husband, Melvin Moulton Jr.
Peggy spent many years in Chelmsford with Mel and during their happy times together they enjoyed traveling, hosting family holidays and dinners, trips to the ocean and just embracing the life they had a second chance at together. She spent several years as the selfless caretaker for Mel before he passed away March 25, 2003 and later returned to Meredith, New Hampshire to be closer to her family and the area she loved. She devoted her time to her children, family and anyone in need. To the very end she embraced life and demonstrated amazing strength during times of adversity and loss. She had undeniable faith in her Lord and was so thankful for each day she was given on this earth. She embraced her church, First Congregational Church of Meredith, and was always eager to lend a hand for a fundraiser, bake sale and coffee hours. She lovingly knitted prayer shawls for christenings, assisted in the Hearts and Hands Thrift Shop and thrived while being involved and helping in any way that she could.
Margaret was predeceased by her husband, Melvin Moulton Jr.; her father, Earl Van Wie Miller; mother, Edith Estelle Miller; a brother, Lee Miller and sister, Patricia Peck. She is survived by her loving daughter, Julie and husband, Daniel, of Meredith; son, David Witter; granddaughters, Rachael Violette of Boston, Massachusetts, Kelsey Lyford of Alexandria, New Hampshire, her four children, Selena, Amelia, Kennady and Carson; and by her loving sister, Ruthann Bertalovitz of Danbury, Connecticut; as well as several nieces and nephews.
A memorial service in her honor will be held at the First Congregational Church of Meredith, Highland Street, Meredith, New Hampshire on Saturday, September 11, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. Margaret will be laid to rest at the Bethel Cemetery in Bethel, Connecticut at a later date.
In lieu of flowers the family is suggesting a tribute donation in her name to the MA/NH Alzheimer’s Association (www.alz.org/manh) or the New Hampshire Humane Society in Laconia, New Hampshire. For more information, go to Dupuisfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.