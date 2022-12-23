Margaret E. Batstone, 71

BELMONT — Our beloved Wild Woman, Margaret "Peg" E. Batstone, 71, of Farrarville Road, passed away peacefully in her home after a long battle with cancer on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022.
Peg will be greatly missed by her family, friends, and the spiritual community that she was such a big part of. Fiercely independent, Peg had a special way of making even ordinary events just a little bit more magical. Always willing to give of herself to others in need, her presence and beautiful spirit will never be forgotten.
Peg is survived by her husband, Richard Batstone; two daughters, Jessica Stevens and Angela Kiszka; mother, Elizabeth Perron; six grandchildren, William, Tyler, Kiana, Zack, Mason, and Alaric; two great-grandchildren, Jade and Lilith; and five siblings, Phyllis, Susan, Rhonda, Robin, and Nelson. Peg was predeceased by her son, Steve Swain.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, from 6 to 9 p.m., at the Conference Center, 35 Blueberry Lane, Laconia, NH, 03246.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant Street, Laconia, NH, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
