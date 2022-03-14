Margaret Cilley, 84

FRANKLIN — Margaret “Lorraine” Cilley, 84, of Franklin, died while receiving Hospice Care at Concord Hospital on March 11, 2022. She was born in Franklin on February 4, 1938 the daughter of the late Rosario and Aurore (Vigneault) Robichaud. Lorraine was a lifelong resident of Franklin graduating from Franklin High School and Beauty School in 1955.
Lorraine — also known as “Maggie” by her fellow co-workers, clients and friends — enjoyed many careers in her lifetime. Her journey began as a hairdresser and quickly moved on to homemaker becoming the wife of Wayne Cilley in 1956 and the mother of five children over the course of three decades. In 1972, she was employed by the Franklin Parks and Recreation and went on to work for Riverbend — Twin Rivers division for more than 25 years as an Administrative Assistant.
Lorraine loved working with her hands and had many talents including cake decorating, pottery, stained glass and wood working. She was also an exceptional pastry chef who loved sharing her baked goods with family and friends. She was a member of the Catholic Daughters of America and the local Square Dance Chapter in Franklin.
Lorraine enjoyed spending time with her husband of 63 years and supporting the many activities of her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was an avid Boston sports fan and thought there was nothing better than to kick back and watch the Red Sox or New England Patriots.
Family members include her five children, Lynne Ferris and husband Edward Jr. of Manchester, Susan Boisvert and husband Edward of Loudon, Eric Cilley and wife Ellen of North Myrtle Beach, SC, Jonathan Cilley and wife Ivy of Franklin, and Matthew Cilley and wife Cynthia of Tilton; 12 grandchildren, Edward Ferris III, Daniel Ferris, Jennifer Everly and husband Chris all of Manchester, Tim Ferris of Olympia, WA, Erin Boisvert and husband Ryan Morrissette of Loudon, Alex and Lindsey Cilley of Webster, Aliza Cilley and her partner Max Leader of Nashville, TN, Jonna, Joshua and Jessica Cilley and her partner Jacob Kresco of Franklin and Layne and Brendan Cilley of Tilton; three great-grandchildren, Andrew and Harper Morrissette of Loudon, and Everleigh Kresco of Franklin; two sisters, Joan Shanelaris of Franklin and Cecile Clarenbach of Broadview Heights, OH; extended family, Kathy Lavigne and Patricia Chase of Franklin, Glenn Cilley and his wife Valerie of Hill, Virginia and Gerard Fecteau of Franklin and Carl Grant of Concord; as well as many beloved nieces and nephews.
Lorraine was predeceased by her husband Wayne Cilley, sisters: Rita Novak and Florence Pastuszak as well as her brothers: Roger, Robert and Charles “Al” Robichaud.
Visiting hours will be held on Wednesday, March 16, 2022 from 4:30 - 7:30 p.m. at Thibault-Neun Funeral Home, 143 Franklin St., Franklin.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, March 17, 2022 at 10 a.m. St. Gabriel Church, 108 School Street, Franklin.
Burial will follow at a later date at the Webster Place Cemetery.
Donations in memory of Lorraine and Wayne may be made to: Granite VNA Hospice House, 240 Pleasant Street, Concord, NH 03301 or www.crvna.org.
For directions and an online guestbook, please visit www.neunfuneralhomes.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.