Margaret A. Normandin, 72

LACONIA — Margaret "Peggy" Ann Normandin, 72, of Jackson Street, passed away at home, on Saturday November 20, 2021.
Peggy was born on February 4, 1949 in Windsor, VT, the daughter of Douglas and Evelyn (Rhoades) MacLeod.
She worked as a stitcher for Laconia Shoe Factory for many years. She was an avid New England Patriots fan, and enjoyed seeing them win six Super Bowls. She watched every game, and you could hear her yelling, "Go my babies!"
Peggy is survived by her twin children, David Normandin and wife Patricia of Sanbornton, and Kimberly Brent of Gilford; her favorite grandchild Kyle Brent; her siblings, Carlton MacLeod of Belmont, Marcileen Champagne of Bristol, John MacLeod of Charlestown, and Carole Palmer of Laconia; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Peggy is predeceased by her loving husband Armand Normandin, and her sisters, Kathleen MacLeod and Dorothy Neal.
Calling Hours will be held on Saturday, December 11, 2021, from 12:00 p.m.-2:00 p.m., in the Carriage House, at Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home, 164 Pleasant Street, Laconia, NH, 03246.
Burial will be held in Spring 2022 at Bayside Cemetery, Laconia.
For those who wish, the family suggests that memorial donations be made in Margaret's name to Granite VNA, 30 Pillsbury Street, Concord, NH, 03301, or https://www.granitevna.org/donate.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, Laconia, NH, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.