Marcus H. Lackey

LACONIA — On Monday, October 3, 2022, Marcus Hughes Lackey, passed away at the age of 92, at Ledgeview Nursing Home part of Taylor community in Laconia, surrounded by his loving wife and three children. Born to Ellen McClure (Hughes) Lackey and James Quinn Lackey Jr., he was their second son and the first child to be born in the newly completed Riverview Hospital, Louisa, Kentucky. His mother Ellen was a high school English teacher, and father “Junior” was Postmaster for Louisa and Commander of the Kentucky Department of the American Legion. Mark’s father died when Mark was just 4-years-old.

Mark is survived by his wife of nearly 70 years, Yvonne Gail (King) Lackey and their three children, Marcus Hughes Lackey Jr. and wife Jennifer Lea Krahenbill of Franklin, Tennessee; Jeffrey King Lackey and wife Cindy (Hawes) Lackey of Austin, Texas, and Anne Marie (Lackey) Allwine and husband David Allen Allwine of Alton. Mark is also survived by six grandchildren, Kendall Ann (Lackey) Clites and husband, Tyler Roy Clites, LT. Johnathan Taylor Lackey, Jocelyn Gail Lackey, Monica Elaine Lackey, Dylan Marcus Allwine, and Dawson Alexander Allwine; as well as two great-grandchildren, Ezekiel Patrick Clites and Charlotte Hypatia Clites.

