LACONIA — On Monday, October 3, 2022, Marcus Hughes Lackey, passed away at the age of 92, at Ledgeview Nursing Home part of Taylor community in Laconia, surrounded by his loving wife and three children. Born to Ellen McClure (Hughes) Lackey and James Quinn Lackey Jr., he was their second son and the first child to be born in the newly completed Riverview Hospital, Louisa, Kentucky. His mother Ellen was a high school English teacher, and father “Junior” was Postmaster for Louisa and Commander of the Kentucky Department of the American Legion. Mark’s father died when Mark was just 4-years-old.
Mark is survived by his wife of nearly 70 years, Yvonne Gail (King) Lackey and their three children, Marcus Hughes Lackey Jr. and wife Jennifer Lea Krahenbill of Franklin, Tennessee; Jeffrey King Lackey and wife Cindy (Hawes) Lackey of Austin, Texas, and Anne Marie (Lackey) Allwine and husband David Allen Allwine of Alton. Mark is also survived by six grandchildren, Kendall Ann (Lackey) Clites and husband, Tyler Roy Clites, LT. Johnathan Taylor Lackey, Jocelyn Gail Lackey, Monica Elaine Lackey, Dylan Marcus Allwine, and Dawson Alexander Allwine; as well as two great-grandchildren, Ezekiel Patrick Clites and Charlotte Hypatia Clites.
Mark studied mechanical engineering at the University of Kentucky graduating in 1951. He attended on an ROTC scholarship, was selected to the Scabbard and Blade military honor society, and was commissioned as a Second Lieutenant before graduation. He played on the UK tennis team his freshman year and was also a member of the Alpha Tau Omega fraternity. Mark was introduced on a blind date to Yvonne Gail King by his older brother Jim and Jim’s wife-to-be Martha Ann Gauntt. Mark and Yvonne married on October 21, 1952.
Mark served as a Combat Engineer, U.S. Army Signal Corps in Korea during the Korean conflict, eventually rising to the rank of Captain. He commanded a company of 100 South Koreans establishing communication lines and building bridges. He often joked about how he was also appointed to teach soldiers ways to avoid Venereal Disease.
After his separation from the Army, Mark joined E. I. DuPont de Nemours and Company where he enjoyed a long, successful career at manufacturing facilities across the United States, ending his career in Circleville, Ohio. He retired at age 55 as the Circleville plant manager for the DuPont Teflon and Kapton product lines. He was then rehired as an independent contractor for DuPont assisting in the startup of a worldwide safety leadership consulting and training program for top managers around the world. Mark traveled to over 33 countries and particularly loved Australia.
Mark and his family lived in Seaford, Delaware; Pasadena, Texas; Clinton, Iowa; Richmond, Virginia; and Circleville, Ohio before moving to Wolfeboro in 2007 to be closer to daughter Anne Marie. Mark was always active in whatever community he resided. In Circleville he served as President of Kiwanis, President of Athletic Boosters, and as President of Pickaway County Country Club. Mark was an avid golfer and even scored a hole in one at that Club in 1997. He was also very active in the Boy Scouts of America leading Explorer trips in the U.S. and the Caribbean. He presented the Trail to Eagle award to his grandson Dawson at his Boy Scout Eagle ceremony. Mark was honored with many awards including the highest council-level distinguished service award in Scouting: the Silver Beaver. In Wolfeboro at Sugar Hill Retirement Community, he served as President of the Resident’s Board. He also was a member of the First Congregational Church of Wolfeboro and he served on the building committee that oversaw all aspects of design and construction for the current church building. He also was a member of the Kingswood Golf Club. Recently, Mark was thrilled to attend the Honor Flight from New England to Washington D.C. as a Korean War Veteran.
Though Mark traveled all over the world, his heart was always in Kentucky. He was commission as a Kentucky Colonel by Kentucky Governor Wallace G. Wilkinson in 1990. He was a huge UK basketball fan and loved Kentucky bourbon. He had a mind for numbers and was an excellent bridge player, enjoyed Sudoku, and always researched the lowest gas prices. He was a path finder-never getting lost and always remembering his way. He was an accomplished lifelong athlete but always emphasized sportsmanship over winning. He was an artist who enjoyed painting and working with pastels. His favorite TV shows included M.A.S.H, Gunsmoke, Jeopardy and sports programs… and he loved to read a good mystery novel. His favorite pastime was always spending time with his kids and grandkids teaching them tennis, basketball, golf, how to drive or repair a car, how to shoot a rifle, or just running or wrestling with them. He will be greatly missed.
His remains will be interred at the New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery in Boscawen, on Friday, October 14 at 2:30 p.m. Friends and family are invited to attend a Celebration of Mark’s Life to be held at 5 p.m. that day in the Maple Room of the Sugar House of the Wolfeboro Taylor Retirement Community at Sugar Hill.
A funeral service to honor his memory will be held at the First Congregational Church in Wolfeboro on Saturday, October 15 at 1 p.m. with a reception to follow.
In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be sent to: University of Kentucky College of Engineering, Attn: Laurel Unseld, 262 Ralph G. Anderson Building, Lexington, KY 40506. Please identify your donation is in Memory of Marcus H. Lackey.
