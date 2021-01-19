ALEXANDRIA — Marcus F. Balduf, 47, our beloved brother and friend, passed away on January 13, 2021. A native of Norwood, MA, he lived in Alexandria, NH, for more than 15 years. He was a Mason with Bristol, NH, Union Lodge 79, AF&AM, and was not afraid to meet the needs of the day.
Marc is survived by his sister, Claudia Darrow, and will be reunited with his parents, Morton and Brenda Balduf, his sister, Nicole Balduf, and members of his extended family.
The world will not be the same without him, having passed from this world to a better place without conflict or strife. Thank you, Marcus, for your love and kindness to your family and friends. Your love was your greatest superpower.
