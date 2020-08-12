FRANKLIN — Lucille "Lu" Martha Canepa, 91, formerly, of 20 Oak Drive, Belmont, passed away on Sunday, August, 9, 2020 at Mountain Ridge Center, Franklin, NH.
Lucille was born on February 22, 1929, in Laconia, the daughter of Gideon and Ida (Morin) Maheux.
Lucille was a communicant of Sacred Heart Church, Laconia.
Lucille and her husband John were the first to successfully grow grapes in New Hampshire to create their own wine label, they owned and operated White Mountain Vineyards. She was a telephone operator for 18 years for New England Telephone. Lucille was a talented soloist, she sang in the church choir at masses, funerals, and weddings, she had the voice of an angel.
Lucille is survived by her stepsons, John Canepa Jr. of Warner and James Canepa and his wife, Trish, of Bedford; 6 grandchildren, Jason, Starr, Lena, Lauren, Sarah and John Jr.; 2 great-grandchildren, Molly and Nina; a sister, Lorraine Groleau of Belmont; and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and cousins. In addition to her parents, she is predeceased by her husband, John Canepa; a son, William Benoit; step-daughter, Judy Goodhue; brothers, Paul and Oliva Maheux; and by her sister, Jacqueline Blake.
Adhering to the guidelines of the State of New Hampshire and the CDC, social distancing is strongly encouraged and face coverings will be required.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, August 17, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at the St. Andre Bessette Parish — Sacred Heart Church, 291 Union Avenue, Laconia, NH. The Mass will also be live streamed on the St Andre Bessette Facebook page: https://www.standrebessette.org/livestream.html
Burial will follow in Sacred Heart Cemetery, Garfield Street, Laconia, NH.
For those who wish the family suggests that memorial donations in Lucille's memory may be made to support the music ministry at St. Andre Bessette Parish, 277 Union Avenue, Laconia, NH, 03246.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, NH, 03246, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit wwww.wilkinsonbeane.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.