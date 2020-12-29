Lucille Helen Charpentier, beloved mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother passed away Wednesday, December 23, 2020, of COVID pneumonia complications. She was 98.
Since her birth in Laconia, New Hampshire, on May 26, 1922, to Archelas and Georgiana (Groleau) Simoneau, she enlivened people with her naturally cheerful disposition and willingness to help. She lived through the Great Depression and World War II, helping to support her family in lieu of finishing high school. Undaunted, she later completed the academic requirements and was awarded a High School diploma in her 60s.
She married Louis Edward Charpentier on September 21, 1941, and later moved to California where they raised six children. Always one to help, she worked part-time for the Long Beach Unified School District in addition to her household duties and volunteered at St. Barnabas Catholic Church and, later in life, with Meals-on-Wheels.
Education was very important to her and she encouraged her children to excel wherever their talents led them. She was the supreme nurturer and everyone she worked with — be they colleagues, neighbors, or church members — became lifelong friends.
Left to honor and remember her are children, Mary Ellen (David), Leonard, Susan (Billy), Nancy, Ronald and Carla (Larry); grandchildren, Shaun (Shana), Clint, Heather (Justin), Carl (Andrea), Andrew, Stephanie, Aaron (deceased), Bradley, Trevor; great-grandchildren, Violet, Charlotte, Jolene, Ryan Louis.
A private celebration of her life will take place in Laconia, New Hampshire, where she will be laid to rest.
