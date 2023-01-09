Lorraine T. Good, 85

PEMBROKE — Lorraine Therese Good, 85, of Pembroke, passed away on December 17, 2022, after a period of declining health.
Born on February 6, 1937, in Laconia, she was the daughter of Maurice and Roseanna Cote. She attended grade school in Laconia and went on to graduate from high school at Presentation of Mary Academy in Hudson. She went on to earn her associate's degree at NH Technical Institute, where she graduated at the top of her class, and her bachelor's degree from Southern NH University.
Early in her career, she worked for Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. before moving to Pembroke in 1961. She worked at WKBR radio in Manchester, and for the State of NH Alcohol Safety Action Project. She was the registrar and then financial aid director at NH Technical Institute for 18 years. After retiring in 1998, Lorraine spent much of her free time volunteering at the Pembroke Town Library, Capital Center for the Arts, NH Audubon Society, Concord Auditorium, RSVP, Breathe NH, New England Donor Services and Donate Life.
She enjoyed feeding the birds, trips to the ocean, reading, making puzzles, and most of all, time with her loving family and friends.
She was pre-deceased by her husband of 57 years, Philip, the love of her life, and by three brothers, Victor, Ronald, and Maurice Cote.
She is survived by her two sons, Jeffrey and his wife Suzanne of Canterbury, and John and his wife Carianne of Dallas, Georgia, along with their two children, Cameron and Madison. Also surviving are her two other brothers, Raymond and his wife Susan of Shrewsbury, Massachusetts, and William of New Hampshire; along with many nieces and nephews. Not to be overlooked are a very special group of five Pembroke extended families who have loved and supported each other over the past 50 years.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, Jan. 12, from 5 to 7 p.m. in The Roan Family Funeral Home, 167 Main St. in Pembroke.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, Jan. 13, at 10 a.m.. in St. John the Baptist Church in Allenstown. Burial will follow at the New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Lorraine's name to the Pembroke Town Library, 313 Pembroke St., Pembroke, NH 03275, a cause near and dear to the Good family for over 50 years.
