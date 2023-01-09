Lorraine T. Good, 85

PEMBROKE — Lorraine Therese Good, 85, of Pembroke, passed away on December 17, 2022, after a period of declining health.

Born on February 6, 1937, in Laconia, she was the daughter of Maurice and Roseanna Cote. She attended grade school in Laconia and went on to graduate from high school at Presentation of Mary Academy in Hudson. She went on to earn her associate's degree at NH Technical Institute, where she graduated at the top of her class, and her bachelor's degree from Southern NH University.

