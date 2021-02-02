Lorraine Kristin (Sobstad) Mazur, 77, beloved Mom and Grandma, died at her home on January 14, 2021 with her family by her side. She was born on January 3, 1944, in Brooklyn, NY, the daughter of Lorentz (“Larry”) Nickolai and Anna (Alber) Sobstad.
She attended school in Brooklyn and Long Island, New York, and graduated from Old Lyme, Connecticut. She was an avid horsewoman, animal lover, and worked with her family at their business Larry Sobstad Yacht Sails.
Lorraine, her late husband Richard (“Dick”) and their children moved to New Hampton from East Haddam, Connecticut in 1981. She was an incredibly talented and hard-working individual, holding a stunning variety of jobs to support her family. Upon arriving in New Hampshire, she and Richard opened Ashland’s local watering hole, The Rock Bottom Tavern. After selling that business and traveling with her family, she worked sewing garments at Plymouth Stitching and for an extreme expedition company and prepared wools at LW Packard & Co. She then worked in retail at Bob’s ShurFine and Jackson’s Star Markets and at the local banks, always sharing her smile and good humor. Over the years, Lorraine also utilized her patience and talents to help many find their dream homes while a broker at New Hampshire Colonials Real Estate Co. For the remainder of her career, she worked in banking security at Franklin Savings Bank, from where she retired.
Lorraine loved the outdoors, hunting, fishing, walks in the woods, trips to the beach, but above all, spending time with her family. She was extremely creative — whether it was drawing, doing crewel embroidery, knitting, or crocheting. Her family will always treasure the unique and beautiful handmade gifts she made. Perhaps her greatest “hobby,” however was mothering. She cared deeply and unreservedly for her family, taking the greatest delight in their successes. She absolutely adored her grandson, Nick, and treasured the time she spent with him on adventures and even just talking after school. She was also proud of all of her granddaughter Avery’s accomplishments, cherished visits, and FaceTime together. Lorraine also mothered everyone she came in contact with, feeding neighbors and friends (you never went away hungry), always willing to help others, and offering an ear and all her support to any and all who needed it. We will all remember her kindness, selflessness, and infectious smile.
Lorraine is survived by her son, Clay Mazur and wife Allison of New Hampton, NH; her daughter, Tanya Mazur and husband Robert Havlin of Katy, TX; and her two grandchildren, Nicholas Mazur of New Hampton, NH, and Avery Havlin of Katy, TX.
After losing her husband this past October, Lorraine was unfortunately diagnosed with late-stage cancer. These past several months have been extremely difficult for her family. Dupuis Funeral Home has handled the arrangements and helped her family immensely.
There will be a graveside service at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 6, 2021, at the family cemetery at 922 Dana Hill Rd. in New Hampton. All are welcome but we ask that you follow the state guidelines, practice social distancing and wear masks so all can be safe.
In memory of Lorraine, donations can be made to Pemi-Baker Community Health, Hospice Memorial Donations, 101 Boulder Pt. Drive, Suite 3, Plymouth, NH 03264.
