LACONIA — Lorraine H. Vangjel Warfield, 92, of 435 Union Avenue, Laconia, passed away at her home on Wednesday, November 9, 2022.
Lorraine was born on December 7, 1929, in Laconia, to the late George and Anna (Chabot) Pelchat.
She was a communicant of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Laconia. Lorraine attended St. Joseph School, was a graduate of Laconia High School, and completed several college courses. Prior to her retirement in 1995, Lorraine was employed by the NH Superior Court as Administrative Assistant to five Chief Justices over 23 years. She was a member of Secretaries International and served as Past President of VFW Post 1670 Auxiliary in Laconia. After retiring, Lorraine volunteered in the records department at Belknap County Home for two years. She resided at The Taylor Community for more than 25 years, sang in the Taylor Community Chorus for 15 years and worked on Taylor TV Channel 23 for nine years. Lorraine also volunteered at the Admissions Desk at Ledgeview and served as Secretary to the Executive Committee and Resident Association Committee for two years. She enjoyed many trips with the Taylor Community and her hobbies included oil painting, playing piano, reading, cribbage, baking, gardening, dancing, and keeping in touch with her family via phone, letters, email, and FaceTime.
Lorraine is survived by her two sons, Army LTG (Ret) Peter M. Vangjel and his wife, Joanne, of Florida, and Andrew E. Vangjel, former co-owner of Bragan Court Reporting, and his wife, Annette, of California; grandchildren, Army LTC Peter C. Vangjel of Germany, Dr. Matthew S. Vangjel and his wife, Jena, of LA (great granddaughter, Isla), Jennifer L. Whelan and husband, Matthew, of Florida (great-grandchildren, Hailey and Nathan), Tanya Lewis and husband, John, of SC (great-grandson, Andrew), and Stephanie Vangjel of Boscawen (great-grandson, Fynn).
She was predeceased by her first husband, Peter H. Vangjel, in April 1992; and her second husband, Edward N. Warfield, in October 2019; her brother, Ernest Pelchat; and sisters, Rollande Cote, Arline Martel, and Bertha Swett; her niece, Dotty Ann Swett; and nephew, Eric Swett; and stepdaughter, Joni McNulty.
Lorraine was a loving and caring wife, mother, memere/grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt and cousin, and had many loved friends. She was a blessed three-time cancer survivor.
Calling Hours will be held on Sunday, November 13, 2022, from 12:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m., in the Carriage House at Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home, 164 Pleasant Street, Laconia, NH.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, November 14, 2022, at 1:00 p.m., at Saint André Bessette Parish - Sacred Heart Church, 291 Union Avenue in Laconia, New Hampshire 03246.
Graveside Services will take place on Tuesday, November 15, 2022, at 10:00 a.m., at the New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery, 110 Daniel Webster Highway, Boscawen, NH.
Memorial donations may be made in Lorraine’s name to the Sunshine Fund at the Taylor Community, 435 Union Avenue, Laconia, NH, 03246, the Community Health and Hospice, 780 North Main St., Laconia, NH, 03246, and/or the American Cancer Society, 2 Commerce Drive, Suite 210, Bedford, NH, 03110.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, Laconia, NH are assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view and online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
