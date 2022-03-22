Lori J. Jarzabek, 65

DORCHESTER — Lori Jean Jarzabek, 65, of Dorchester, passed away peacefully on March 10, with her family by her side.
Lori had a penchant for facts and figures. She expressed this talent as a bookkeeper and manager for several businesses, including her own, L&M Bookkeeping. She also enjoyed taking photos of family and wildlife, especially moose, and researching and documenting her family's genealogy.
She is survived by her husband, Mark; her sons, Michael and his wife Beth and Mitchell and his wife Maria; granddaughter, Amelia; brothers, Craig, and Bruce; sister, Jinnie; brother-in-law, Steven, and wife Sandy; great-aunt, Eileen; as well as many nieces & nephews. She was preceded by her father, Ernest; her mother, Joan; her brother Thomas; father-in-law, Charles; her mother-in-law, Vilma; and her son Maurice.
Visitation will be held at Mayhew Funeral Home in Plymouth, NH, on Friday, March 25, 2022 from 2:00 p.m.-4:00 p.m.
A family burial will be performed at a later date.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.