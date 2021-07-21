LACONIA — Loretta “Redda” C. Estes, 65, finished her earthly journey and entered into the gates of Heaven in the early morning hours of Thursday, July 15, 2021, after fighting a horrific battle with cancer.
Redda was born on January 8, 1956, at Camp Pendleton in California. She was the daughter of Catherine E. (Hinshaw) Cote and Jack Stanley. She never knew her biological father, but her step-father, Mark E. Dutton Sr., who raised her as his own, moved the family to New Hampshire in 1960. Redda graduated from Laconia High School in 1974 and married the father of her sons in 1975.
Redda was predeceased by her brother, Donald A. Dutton (1987), brother David E. Dutton (2004), sister Elizabeth A. (Dutton) Fitts (2021); stepfather, Mark E. Dutton Sr. (2008), and stepfather, Maurice N. Cote (2021).
Redda is survived by her three loving sons: Joshua A. Estes and Jesse D. Estes of Laconia, NH, and Jeremy Estes of Seattle, Washington. She also leaves behind her mother, Catherine E. Cote of Gilford, NH; her brother, Bill Dutton of Belmont, NH; her sister, Dottie Trask of Laconia, NH; her brother, Dan F. Dutton of Epping, NH; her brother, Douglas E. Dutton of Oklahoma; her sister, Debbie Cook of Oklahoma; her stepmother, Donna Dutton of Tilton, NH; her stepsister, Susan Cote Ennabe of Laconia, NH; and her half-brothers, Mark E. Dutton Jr. and Dean C. Dutton, both of Belmont, NH; and several nieces, nephews, and many loving friends.
Memorial Services will be held at a later date.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, NH, 03246, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
