CENTER HARBOR — Lise F. Roy died August 24, 2020, after a four-year struggle with multiple myeloma.
Lise was born in Amos, Quebec, Canada, on January 13, 1954. She was the daughter of Gilbert Roy and Cecile (Jacob) Roy. Lise left us still carrying her childlike heart and contagious smile. Her sense of humor, intelligence and unconditional love will forever be engraved in the hearts of the many people for whom she has been a positive and motivating influence.
Lise met the love of her life, Jim Miller, in Montreal. The two married in 2011 and they moved to Center Harbor. During that time Lise worked for Genesis Behavioral Health as the Accounting Manager until her illness forced retirement in 2017.
Lise’s departure leaves many with indelible memories that will live in their hearts. Among those who have benefited from the contagious laughter and wisdom of Lise are her daughter, Pascale Roy Lafontaine; her granddaughter, Maila Roy Busby; her father, Gilbert Roy; brothers, Mario Roy and Daniel Roy; and her husband, Jim.
At Lise’s request there will be no calling hours and a celebration of her life will be held when the US-Canadian border opens again. Those who wish may honor Lise’s life by sharing an act of kindness.
