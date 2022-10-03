Linda Rowell, 71

BAY ST. LOUIS, Mississippi — Linda Rowell, age 71, of Bay St. Louis, Mississippi, passed away on Wednesday, September 20, 2022, with family by her side.
Linda was born in Franklin, New Hampshire, on October 13, 1950, to her parents, Stanley and Avis Folsom. She met her husband Wayne Freeman Rowell in school, where they became high school sweethearts and began their long and joyful relationship. They were married February 15, 1968. Linda and Wayne raised three children, Shawn, Wayne Jr., and Dawn. They were married for 42 years, as Wayne passed on February 15, 2010. Linda continued to live in the Lakes Region of New Hampshire until 2017, when she moved to the gulf coast of Mississippi with her daughter, Dawn.
Linda was a multi-talented woman with a passion for helping others. Throughout her life she worked as a waitress, in customer service, and as a caregiver. In her free time, she enjoyed playing cards, crocheting, cooking for her family, and caring for her dogs Teddy and Sassy.
Linda is survived by her brother Gary and his wife Arlene; her daughter, Dawn and her husband, Christopher Nutter; her sons, Wayne Jr. and Shawn. She was a beloved aunt, grandmother, and great-grandmother to many.
Funeral services will be held October 7, 2022, 11:00 a.m., at Park Cemetery in Tilton, New Hampshire.
