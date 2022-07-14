Linda L. Place, 70

GILMANTON — Linda Lee Place, 70, of Meadow Pond Road, passed away after battling Parkinson’s Disease for many years, on Monday, July 11, 2022, at Concord Hospital in Franklin.
Linda was born on December 1, 1951 in Laconia, the daughter of Leon and Lorraine (Lacroix) Ellsworth.
She enjoyed gardening, taking drives, being a caretaker, and planting roses with her dad. Linda had a fond love for Disney, especially Minnie Mouse.
Linda is survived by her loving husband of 30 years, Thomas Place; her sons, Robert Stone and Ricky Stone Jr.; her daughter, Kim Daigneau and her husband Roy; her grandchildren, Heather, Nicole, Mackenzie, Jerrod, Justin, Mason, and Dylan; her great-grandchildren, Ava, Connor, Easton, and Benjamin; her brothers, Leon Ellsworth and Dwight Ellsworth and his wife Maria; her sisters, Karen Kimball, Lisa Ellsworth, and Stacy Santos; her brother-in-law Dave; her sister-in-law Brenda Place; her mother-in-law and father-in-law, Connie and Harry Place Sr.; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Linda is predeceased by her sister, Sandra Burby; and her brother-in-law, Harry Place Jr.
Calling Hours will be held on Monday, July 18, 2022 from 6:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m. in the Carriage House, at Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home, 164 Pleasant Street, Laconia, NH, 03246.
Burial will take place on Tuesday, July 19, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at Smith Meeting House Cemetery, 604 Meeting House Road, Gilmanton, NH.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial donations be made in Linda’s name to the Dementia Society of America, PO Box 600, Doylestown, PA, 18901, or to the Parkinson’s Disease Foundation, 1359 Broadway, Suite 1509, New York, NY, 10018.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, Laconia, NH, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
