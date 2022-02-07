HILL — Linda C. Denningham, 82, a lifetime resident of Hill, passed away peacefully at her home on Wednesday, February 2, 2022 with her family by her side. Linda was born in Franklin on March 4, 1939 the daughter of the late Theodore and Claire (Higgins) Dickerson.
Linda grew up in Hill Village and was a graduate of Franklin High School, class of 1957, she went on to further her education for a short time in college. Linda served the United States Postal Service at the Hill Post Office, retiring after 30 years as the Post Mistress.
Linda was an active member of the Hill Village Bible Church, where she loved to sing along on Sunday mornings. She was a member of the Hill Historical Society and loved to collect items from the past, especially post cards and stamps. She enjoyed gardening, flowers, cooking and spending time with her family.
She was predeceased by her parents; two sisters, Theda Barker and Barbara Maluchnik; and her two brothers, John and Ted Dickerson.
Her family includes her husband of 63 years, Charles W. Denningham Jr. of Hill; her two daughters, Sharon L. Denningham-Williams and her husband Wayne Williams of Hill and Donna L. White and her husband Michael T. of Huddleston, VA; her son, Charles W. Denningham III and his wife Constance G. of Concord; her grandchildren, Brittany L. Moultoup, Lindsey K. Stapleton, Andrew W. Mahn, Melissa B. Elliott-Goff, Matthew R. Elliott and Timothy C. Elliott; and her four great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her three sisters, Mary Dickerson of Hill, Elizabeth Dickerson of Grafton, MA and Sally Matthews of Haverhill, MA; and several nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, February 12, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at the Hill Village Bible Church in Hill.
A graveside service will be held on Friday, May 6, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. in Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Hill.
If you would like to honor Linda's memory in a special way, you may make a donation to the Hill Village Bible Church Benevolent Fund, 36 Cresent St., Hill, NH 03243 or to the Hill Historical Society, P.O. Box 213, Hill, NH 03243.
The William F. Smart Sr. Memorial Home in Tilton is assisting the family with arrangements.
For more information or to leave the family an online condolence, please go to www.smartmemorialhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.