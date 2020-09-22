ASHLAND — Lester Dale Goodwin, 85, died five days before his 86th birthday on Wednesday, September 16, 2020, at Speare Memorial Hospital in Plymouth, NH. Dale was born in Campton, New Hampshire, September 21, 1934. He was the son of Lester F. and Bertha [Willette] Goodwin and was raised in Holderness, New Hampshire. He attended Campton Elementary School and Plymouth High School.
Dale served four years in the US Army and was stationed in Greenland. Dale worked in construction for many years and was also was employed as a licensed plumber for Bert Currier. He took pride in his work for Plymouth State University for 25 years. He retired at 65 years, enjoying his retirement with his family and friends, one such coworker and friend was Charlie Durgin who remained a lifelong friend through both of their lives.
He leaves his wife of 49 years, Carol (Heath) Goodwin; Lynn-Marie Goodwin of Plymouth, Rae-Marie Pelchat of Ashland, Ray (Bub) Poitras of Ashland, Scott Poitras of Ashland, Crystal Avery of Laconia and Susan Crowley of Ashland; 12 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren; also survived by his sisters, Bonnie and Patricia, and his brother, Brandy. He also leaves his loving beagle “Ben,” age 16.
He was predeceased by his mother and father, by his sisters, Dorothy, Joanne and Nancy, his brothers Leslie, Robert, Bruce, Ronnie, Jerry, and Gary.
Dupuis Funeral Home in Ashland is assisting the family. For more information go to Dupuisfuneralhome.com.
