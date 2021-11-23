Leonard P. Lavallee, 85, died peacefully at home on November 13, 2021.
Leonard was born on October 12, 1936, the first born of Andrew and Olivette (Leblanc) Lavallee. He attended local schools in Nashua, NH, then enlisted in the U.S. Army. He owned and operated Lavallee's Variety on West Hollis Street in Nashua, NH, for about 30 years.
He retired in 1998, then moved to his sister and husband's home for 21 years after his mother passed. He really enjoyed the Plymouth Senior Center in Plymouth and was loved by all, as they called him "Lenny." He loved boating on Newfound Lake, loved everyone who he came in contact with and was always willing to help out in any way. He was a special guy who would not hurt a fly. He will be so missed by everyone, and he never realized how big a man he was, yet he was only 5'7” in his later years. He had so many stories to share of his past life and how he loved life and loved to laugh. He enjoyed collecting many different hats, sunglasses and flashlights.
Leonard is survived by his sister Pauline Riviere and husband Leonard; brother William Lavallee and Yvonne, Andrew Lavallee and Jayne, Elaine Lavallee, wife of (deceased) Gerard Lavallee; many nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews; especially his cousin, Denise Stuart and her son Jason Sakelaris, his wife Jennifer and family, along with many other cousins.
He is predeceased by his parents Andrew and Olivette Lavallee; his sister Estelle Lavallee Langston; and a brother Gerard Lavallee.
Currently there are no funeral arrangements. There will be a private mass and celebration of life held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the American Diabetes Association or to the Grafton County Senior Citizen Council (Plymouth Senior Center).
