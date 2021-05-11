SANBORNTON — Leo A. Gingras, 71, passed away on Monday, May 3, 2021, at Concord Hospital Laconia.
Leo was born August 18, 1949, in Lawrence, MA. He attended Lawrence parochial schools and graduated from U MASS Amherst. He served in the U.S. Army from 1968-1970.
He loved nature, being outdoors, tending to his flower gardens, and spending time with his little buddy, Bella.
Leo worked for Bartlett Tree Service for 24 years before retiring.
Leo is survived by his wife, Kathleen Gingras of Sanbornton; daughters, Stacy Aubin of South Hampton, NH, and Allison Gingras of Dover, NH; and his two brothers, Ray Gingras of Orneville, ME and Christopher Gingras of Dallas, TX.
Leo will be missed very much by his family and friends.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Leo's name to the NH Humane Society, PO Box 572 , Laconia, NH 03247.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, NH, 03246, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.