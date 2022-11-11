Lee W. Reaves, 94

Lee W. Reaves, 94

MOULTONBOROUGH — With loved ones at his side, Lee Wyatt Reaves, 94, formerly of Moultonborough, passed away peacefully on Thursday evening, November 3, 2022, at Catholic Medical Center in Manchester.

Lee is survived by his beloved wife of 72 years, Claudia Robitaille Reaves. His two daughters, Susan Reaves Ferrari of Manchester, and Kathleen Patricia Reaves of Maine, while deeply grieving his loss, are yet grateful for the loving guidance he gave them both over many, many years. He is also missed by his grandsons, Chris Messina of Oakland, California, Tim Messina of Bedford, and John Prince of Nashua; and his eight great-grandchildren, ages 6 months to 12 years. Also mourning the loss of this wonderful man are his son-in-law, Gerry Ferrari and his granddaughters-in-law, Lauren Messina and Daria Prince. Although Lee had many full and half brothers and sisters, he is survived by one brother, Aaron Reaves, currently residing in Vidalia, Georgia.

