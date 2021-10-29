BRIDGEWATER — Lawrence “Larry” H. DeLangis, 79, died Wednesday, October 27, 2021 at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston after a period of declining health. Larry was born in Mount Clemens, Michigan, one of nine children of Maurice & Eva (Rogers) DeLangis. After graduating from high school, he enlisted in the US Army and served during the Vietnam Conflict. After his discharge, he enrolled in Los Angeles Harbor College of the University of California, earning a Bachelor’s Degree. He went on to establish LaMaison Interiors & Design in Beverly Hills and later opened a branch in New Hampshire. His talents were widely recognized and his business was well known in California.
In 1993, he moved to New Hampshire and was a co-owner of The Inn on Newfound Lake in Bridgewater, NH. For the next 26 years, together with his partner, he worked to establish The Inn on Newfound Lake as destination to visit with an outstanding restaurant and event center. Larry was the voice and presence in the “front of the house,” coordinating events and welcoming guests. His genuine love of people and socializing made this a perfect fit for him. He was active in the community through the Chamber of Commerce and many political forums.
Having a deep faith, Larry was a communicant of Holy Trinity Parish and a 4th degree Knight of Columbus, Council 7073.
He is survived by his partner, Phelps Boyce of Bridgewater and one brother and sister-in-law Leo (Margaret) DeLangis of Arizona. Larry was extremely close with his 30+ nieces, nephews, grand nieces and nephews, they were a very important part of his life. He was predeceased by brothers, Philip, Paul, Roger, and George; sisters, Evelyn Parcels, Jeanette DeLangis, and Theresa LaFlamme.
Services - Calling hours will be Thursday, November 4, 2021 from 6-8 p.m. at Our Lady of Grace Chapel of Holy Trinity Parish, 2 West Shore Road, Bristol, NH. A Mass of Christian Burial will be Celebrated on Friday, November 5, 2021 at 11 a.m. at the church.
Burial with military honors will take place at a later date at the NH State Veterans Cemetery in Boscawen.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Larry’s memory to St. Jude’s, https://www.stjude.org, by mail: 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105 or the Bristol Knights of Columbus, c/o Fred Eichman Grand Knight, 81 Wulamat Road, Bristol, NH 03222.
To leave an online condolence, please go to www.EmmonsFuneralHome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.