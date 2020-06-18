BELMONT — Laurent J. Gilbert 88, better known as Boze, Dad, Pepere, Cookie Man/Cookie, and Pepere Bubba Louie by the people that knew him and loved him, of Shaker Road in Belmont, left us on Thursday, June 4, 2020 surrounded by his family including his wife, son and girlfriend, daughters, grandson, sisters, and niece sharing stories of the wonderful times they all spent with him.
Boze was born on August 23, 1931 to Eugene and Mary (Maheux) Gilbert and he grew up on Joliet Street in Laconia. He was the oldest son of a family of 13 children. He left school in 6th grade to help support his family where he worked at Gaudet’s Market and moved onto The Laconia Tavern to become a cook. He enlisted in the Army where he ran Mess Halls from Iceland to Hawaii and on a Navy ship in New York Harbor. When leaving the Army, Boze joined his father (Pa) in the masonry business, a profession he remained in for his entire life. He started his own business, L. G. Gilbert Masonry and you can see his work at the fireplace at the Gunstock Inn, the Old Belknap Mills and stone wall at Sacred Heart Cemetery where his name is carved in the wall.
Boze never was one to sit still and in 1964 he accomplished his dream of owning a farm. A run-down house and barns, Boze used his crafts to turn the place into a true working Farm. In the early days of the Farm, Boze raised Arabian horses along with Angus cows, a goat (Sweet Pea) pigs, turkeys, along with his favorite dog, Pugsley his Chow Chow. Growing the Farm to 400 acres, Boze eventually raised white tail deer for many years and today the Farm is now known as the Elk Farm in Belmont. Boze loved his Elk grazing in the front field. He would spend hours just sitting in his truck or talking to people who stopped to enjoy the Elk especially the children.
When people spoke about Boze, they often said, “He was full of hell.” He always had a big smile on his face proudly showing off his full set of gold teeth. He was a true Character always joking around with anyone that he came to meet. He would come through the door after work signing Good Night Irene and he would often say goodbye to you by saying, “See you in church.” In the summer months, you would find Boze and Gladys riding the back roads in their Mustang convertible or on one of his many tractors in a hay field haying with his son, Gary, or on his Harley riding around Laconia. Boze loved his motorcycles from the age of 17. He loved Motorcycle Week and you would often hear him walking down the Weirs Boardwalk in the middle of a crowd of thousands with his daughters, Ann and Robin, saying, “What a gang! I love this!”
Boze’s family was most important to him. Boze leaves behind his wife, Gladys a registered nurse who cared for him at home until the end. Boze and Gladys, as they were known by all, would have been married 65 years this September. His son Gary of Belmont, who is a third-generation mason learning his trade from his father and started working with his father at the age of three; his daughter Ann of Gilmanton, who he pushed in business to “go all the way” to obtain her MBA; and Robin who learned how to be a farmer from her father and she has her own farm in Sanbornton. Boze was extremely close to his grandson Matthew Gilbert of Belmont, who also served in the Army, was the recipient of a Purple Heart, and has become a registered nurse. Matthew also carries on his grandfather’s passion for Harleys and the love of Motorcycle Week; He also leaves behind his granddaughter Kayla and her son, Evan, who at the age of 2 named him Cookie Man and Cookie taught him at an early age to drive all the farm equipment. He will be greatly missed by his great-grandson, Mason, who named him Pepere Bubba Louie. At 9-years-old, Mason is following in his footsteps to be the fifth generation of Gilbert masons.
Boze leaves behind his brother Roger Gilbert of Sanbornton, who they worked together for many years as masons; sisters Marguerite (Margie) Walker, Suzie Brown; and niece Janice Walker of Laconia, who were Boze’s football gang to enjoy the Sunday afternoon Patriot games; and sister Grace Abbott of Nashville, Tennessee, who he spun around the dance floor in the 50s; He also leaves behind many nieces and nephews who all called him Uncle Boze.
Boze is now “raising hell” with his brothers and sisters that have preceded him, Armand (Peewee) Gilbert, Arthur (Art/Fat) Gilbert, Leo (Joe/Popeye) Gilbert, Maurice Gilbert, and Robert (Bobby) Gilbert; and sisters Cecile Flynn, Renea (Butch) LeBrun, and Stella Marsh. We all know that Boze is now riding his Harley and doing a masonry job with Pa.
Boze was many things to many people. Boze had many true life-long friends. He taught endless people skills to have a better life and touched the hearts of countless people spreading happiness wherever he went.
A Gilbert Family Reunion will be held at a later date for everyone to share their favorite stories of Boze. For those who wish to remember Boze, the Gilbert Family welcomes you and your families to ride down Shaker Road and South Road to stop to enjoy the Elk in the front field.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant Street, Laconia, NH is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
