ASHLAND — Lauren Eaton Cilley of 619 North Ashland Road, and formerly of Gilford, NH, passed away in her sleep on Tuesday, November 23, 2021, surrounded by her loving cats at her home in Ashland.
Lauren was born in Laconia, NH, on November 6, 1963, the daughter of late Richard C. and Sylvia Fairfield Cilley.
Lauren was raised in Gilford and attended elementary and high school there graduating in 1981. She loved her cats and always posted pictures on Facebook for all to see! She also loved horses and had just come back from the Outer Banks in North Carolina where she and Alan got to see wild horses and enjoy the great weather there! Her favorite colors were purple and turquoise and would always try to dress with those colors in mind. Lauren and Alan also loved to drive to antique car shows around the state and beyond. Another activity she loved dearly was to sing karaoke at the many places locally around the Lakes Region. She also sang in the Pemi Choir starting in the late 1980s. She had a beautiful voice and loved to show it. She also had a great sense of humor and it was prevalent at all times.
She started working at Gilford Village Bank, which has become Bank of NH, and was there for 33 plus years starting as a Teller and finished as a Customer Service Representative learning many other aspects of the bank along the way! She was loved by her co-workers and clients as well and it showed every day. Due to COVID she has been working from home and not able to be at the bank with all she loved.
Lauren is survived by her boyfriend, Alan Geldart of eight years of Ashland; brother, Alan C Cilley of Belmont; niece, Tami Morrison of Minnesota; nephew, Michael Morrison of Laconia; and nephews, James and Joseph Cilley, both of Belmont. She was predeceased by her sister, Valerie T. Morrison; and brother, Davin R. Cilley.
Calling Hours will be held on Saturday, December 4, 2021, from 1:00 p.m.-3:00 p.m. in the Carriage House at Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home, 164 Pleasant Street, Laconia, NH, 03246.
In lieu of flowers donations in Lauren's name can be sent to the NH SPCA of your choice.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, NH, 03246, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.