LACONIA — Larry “Ladd” Berwick, 63, a long-time resident of Laconia, passed away on November 1, 2022, at his home with family by his side, after a six month battle with cancer. Larry commented recently that his daughter Amanda was his “personal nurse” and this was true!
Many of Larry’s working years were spent in construction, first with Concrete Constructions and later with his own company, Berwick Builders. Larry was a talented craftsman and took great pride in the work he did. Projects of his around the Lakes Region included over 150 homes and the original buildings at Meadowbrook (now known as Bank of NH Pavilion). However, when asked, he told a family member that a 60 foot custom catamaran that he had to build so it could be taken apart for transport was what he was most proud of.
His last place of employment was Eptam Plastics, where he worked as a machinist for the last eight years. He would have happily stayed there until he retired. He had exceptional, creative problem solving skills and he was quick to offer his many skills to friends and family.
Larry was born in Laconia on November 16, 1958, and grew up in a large boisterous, blended family. He loved family, friends, skiing, fishing, hunting with his son, riding his motorcycles, music and dancing. His two children were his pride and joy.
Larry was predeceased by both parents and a brother, Gary.
He is survived by his beloved wife of nearly 40 years, Christine “Tina” Berwick; children, Jeremy Berwick of Laconia and Amanda (David) Merrill of Loudon; stepfather, Lynn (Beverly) Wingate of Vero Beach, Florida; siblings, Dennis Berwick of Laconia, Kathy Woodward of Hindsdale, Mark Berwick of Brookfield, Massachuetts, Laurie (Frank) Dore of Hyde Park, Vermont, Dean Berwick of Northfield, Dawn Berwick of Belmont, Dwayne (Donna) Berwick of Belmont, Willy (Sue) Wingate of Lawrenceville, Georgia, Andy (Denise) Wingate of L’Ville, Georgia, Mary Root of Georgia, Nancy (Rick) Mini of Laconia, Jane (Donald) Lachambre of West Brookfield, Massachuetts; his granddaughter, Skylar; and many, many nieces and nephews.
A family burial will be held on Saturday, November 12, followed by a celebration of life.
Those who knew and loved Larry are invited to join the family at Tower Hill Tavern in the Weirs at 3:30 p.m. on the November 12. Please bring a dish to share for a potluck meal. There will be live music, dancing and laughter as we remember and celebrate Larry’s life.
