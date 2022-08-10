Kyle A. Harris, 25

LACONIA — Kyle Alan Harris, 25, of Meadow Street, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, August 8, 2022 at Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon.
Kyle was born on November 7, 1996 in Laconia, the son of Kevin and Kimberly (Mann) Harris.
Before Kyle was partially paralyzed due to a motor vehicle accident, he enjoyed riding his bikes and going snowboarding. Most recently he spent his free time working on his car and listening to music.
Kyle is survived by his daughter, Brooklynn Lemay; his parents, Kevin Harris and Kimberly (Mann) Harris; two sisters, Kirsten Lawrence and Ashley Hill; grandmother, Elaine Harris; four uncles, Kenny Harris, Keith Harris, Kevin Caswell, and Byron Caswell; two aunts, Loretta Ali and Tina Roy; and several nieces and nephews. Kyle is predeceased by his daughter, Victoria Lemay; maternal grandparents, Bruce and Peggy Talley; paternal grandfather, Robert Harris; and aunt, Robin Mann.
Calling Hours will be held on Friday, August 19, 2022 from 5:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m. in the Carriage House at Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home, 164 Pleasant Street, Laconia, NH, 03246.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, Laconia, NH, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
