BRISTOL — Korey Ryan Pierce, 33, passed peacefully at his home in Bristol, NH, after a courageous battle with a long-term illness. Korey was born on March 3, 1988 in Plymouth, NH. He was the son of Carolyn King and Kenneth Pierce. Korey attended Plymouth area schools, graduating from PRHS in 2006. During his four years, he played football, track and field and various sports. Korey was well known for his volunteer efforts with the Ashland Fire Department where he held the position of firefighter and the President of the Ashland Firefighters Association. Korey was passionate about family, the fire department and his love for football, specifically the New Orleans Saints.
He was pre-deceased by his grandparents, John and June King and his cousin Keaten Gallagher. Korey leaves behind his large family including his brother, Kevin Pierce and his wife Whitney; his beloved nieces and nephews, Drezdin, Ariannah, Broghan and Callen; cousins, Kara Gallagher and Lindsey Bourgeouis, who he considered sisters. He also leaves behind many aunts, uncles, cousins; and his childhood best friend Sean Moulton, who was always there when he needed him. Korey endured many years of his illness with the love of his life, companion and caregiver Amy Pierce.
As Korey’s family we would like to extend our deep thanks and gratitude for all of the care and compassion shown by the doctors, nurses, LNA’s and various other members of the care team at Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center. His Dartmouth family was like his second family that made navigating the difficult times that much easier.
A special thanks to Fabian Kaempf, Korey’s bone marrow donor who gave him the ultimate gift of many more years of life on this earth. It enabled him to be able to experience life as an uncle, to be able to be part of numerous family events and to root on the Saints for many football seasons!
In honor of Korey, please join us for a celebration of life at the Common Man Inn and Spa in Plymouth, NH on Sunday, November 7th at 1:00 p.m. In support of Korey’s love for the New Orleans Saints, feel free to wear black and gold or Saints apparel.
In lieu of flowers please consider making a donation to First Star Tonight in Plymouth, NH. First star is an organization that has over the years provided Korey with financial assistance and even fulfilled his dream to attend a New Orleans Saints game. That experience brought him so much joy and Korey would want to see someone else be able to experience the same generosity.
The Mayhew Funeral Homes and Crematorium, in Plymouth and Meredith, are assisting the family.
