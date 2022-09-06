ALEXANDRIA — Kerry Ann Rockwell’s joyful spirit and life’s work of healthcare service and advancement did not come to an end with her death. Kerry passed away unexpectedly and peacefully on September 2, 2022, at her home. Her legacy of compassionate care and fierce advocacy for healthcare equality, for the disenfranchised, will continue to be an inspiration to all those she worked with and all of those who loved her.
Kerry graduated from Newfound High School in 1981. In 1986, Kerry earned her Licensed Practical Nurse diploma from Middlesex County Vocational School and in 1990 her degree in Nursing from Tulsa Junior College. She went on to earn her Oncology Nurse Certification and specialized in oncology where she spent the majority of her career assisting hundreds of individuals to fight the courageous battle against cancer at the Oklahoma Oncology Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma. When Kerry returned to NH in 1997, she continued on this path as the Nurse Director of Oncology at Speare Memorial Hospital in Plymouth until 2009. The accolades received for her work are too numerous to list. Kerry was a member of the Oncology Nursing Society and the NH/VT Oncology Nursing Society where she served terms as the Secretary and Treasurer for the Chapter. She was currently employed as the Clinical Director of Granite Case Management, Canterbury. Her colleagues will remember her fierce determination and drive to obtain needed healthcare services for her patients.
Kerry was very concerned about NH’s property tax burden on our elderly and recently became active on a local level to advocate for change. Kerry was serving a term as a member of the Budget Committee for the town of Alexandria. She was elected in March of 2022. She served in an appointed capacity prior to her election.
Born December 10,1962, in Brooklyn, New York, Kerry never lost the sass and grit of being a “Brooklyn Girl.” She was predeceased by her parents, Marion (Muchewicz) Dolan and Richard E. Dolan. She is survived by Brenda E. (Von Iderstine) Dolan of North Fort Myers, Florida; her sisters, Barbara Ann (Dolan) Ryan, of Fort Myers, Florida, Carolyn Ann (Dolan) Virtue and brother-in-law, Kerry Pfrimmer of Canterbury, and Laureen Ann Dolan (her favorite sister) of Concord. Kerry was a fun, loving aunt and great-aunt to her niece and goddaughter, Alyssa (Virtue) Hayes of Loudon; nephews, Matthew Ryan and Alexander Ryan of Jackson, Wyoming; and two great-nephews. Bode Gregg, who wishes Auntie Kerry to be remembered as “the world's BEST fort maker,” and Cal Hayes of Loudon. Kerry leaves behind many aunts, uncles and cousins. Additionally, Kerry leaves behind a circle of close, cherished friends and co-workers, along with Zane, her dog and adored faithful companion. She will be deeply missed by all, but will live forever in our hearts.
Kerry was a wise soul who understood the simplest pleasures in life often bring the most joy. We ask that you remember Kerry and feel the love and joy when you see or do her favorite things, including: rainbows, the Holy Spirit, a good belly laugh, her niece and nephews, Fantasy Football, a good bet, dogs, a spa day, coffee, Yahtzee, homemade lemonade, the color yellow, smiley faces, golf, cribbage, Skip Bo, dancing, music, singing Cheeseburger in Paradise, blowing bubbles and her people. We trust she is flying high, enjoying all of these things.
Please join us for a celebration of life luncheon to be held in Kerry’s honor on Saturday, September 17, 2022, at 12:00 p.m. at the Homestead Restaurant, 1567 Summer Street, Route 104, Bristol, NH 03222
The Mayhew Funeral Homes and Crematorium, in Meredith and Plymouth, are honored to assist Kerry’s family. For more, go to: www.mayhewfuneralhomes.com.
