Kerry A. Rockwell

 Kerry A. Rockwell

ALEXANDRIA — Kerry Ann Rockwell’s joyful spirit and life’s work of healthcare service and advancement did not come to an end with her death. Kerry passed away unexpectedly and peacefully on September 2, 2022, at her home. Her legacy of compassionate care and fierce advocacy for healthcare equality, for the disenfranchised, will continue to be an inspiration to all those she worked with and all of those who loved her.

Kerry graduated from Newfound High School in 1981. In 1986, Kerry earned her Licensed Practical Nurse diploma from Middlesex County Vocational School and in 1990 her degree in Nursing from Tulsa Junior College. She went on to earn her Oncology Nurse Certification and specialized in oncology where she spent the majority of her career assisting hundreds of individuals to fight the courageous battle against cancer at the Oklahoma Oncology Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma. When Kerry returned to NH in 1997, she continued on this path as the Nurse Director of Oncology at Speare Memorial Hospital in Plymouth until 2009. The accolades received for her work are too numerous to list. Kerry was a member of the Oncology Nursing Society and the NH/VT Oncology Nursing Society where she served terms as the Secretary and Treasurer for the Chapter. She was currently employed as the Clinical Director of Granite Case Management, Canterbury. Her colleagues will remember her fierce determination and drive to obtain needed healthcare services for her patients.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.